Finding Order in Disorder

Lately I've been thinking about what it is I do, what we all do, as creatives, at the very highest levels. Whether as a strategist, like me, or as a designer, writer, developer, or whatever other role you have here, we are tasked daily with not only finding the simple in the complex, but also putting it back out there in a form more easy to understand than the one we found it in.
I love this challenge, and this concept, even though it sometimes makes my brain hurt and turns my dreams into tangles. I love that I can come to my desk and create methods around some of the madness.
@Chase Turberville thanks for capturing the concept, buddy.
