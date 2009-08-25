Leslie Jensen-Inman

In Class Demo Issue

In Class Demo Issue
Download color palette

While in class today, I was showing students how to turn on computers, open PS, use the magic wand tool... Gotta love when you realize you don't have a great file on hand, decide to open up a screen shot and try to use it as an example. This wasn't what I was going for but I like to celebrate the unexpected in my teaching days. Magic wand on hold until Thursday:)

Posted on Aug 25, 2009
