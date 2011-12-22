TinchyRobot

Buy Toolkit Button

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Buy Toolkit Button tool kit user interface toolkit gui web design cool
Download color palette

I'll be releasing a Ui toolkit via my website uiparade in the new year. It'll feature well over 300 usefull bits n pieces designed to assist ui designers and their workflow.

check out this button in action here: http://bit.ly/uuU15j

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like