MVRDV - Map, selected project

frozen emotion alvin groen mvrdv website architect ui black white google map flash tooltip rotterdam netherlands
Google Maps with all the buildings MVRDV designed so far with the ability to highlight certain projects. At mouse-over more info will appear and at click the user goes to the selected project page with more info and media.

More designs can be seen here, http://www.frozenemotion.com/projects/11/mvrdv/

Interactive and Experiential Designer/Director

