Josh Olson

Shelf

Josh Olson
Josh Olson
  • Save
Shelf iphone ios app ui
Download color palette

This is a mock-up for one of our new apps, Languages. My brother Jeremy Olson has been posting some of his mock-ups for the translation dictionary UI. I'm responsible for the shelf that the dictionaries reside in. Comments and constructive criticisms are welcome!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Josh Olson
Josh Olson

More by Josh Olson

View profile
    • Like