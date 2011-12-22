Dribbble Invites

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Its Christmas time and I have 2 invites to give away!
Theres 2 ways to get in with a chance of grabbing an invite!
1.
Email me at hi@mynameisdonald.com
Subject: Dribbble Invite + Username.
Link to your work/portfolio along with a short paragraph about why you think you should be drafted.
2.
Follow me on Twitter @mynameisdonald and tweet me with link(s) to your work along with #dribbbleinvite
Winner(s) of an invite will be announced and drafted on Christmas Day!