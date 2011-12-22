Dribbble Invites

Beardy & Co

Its Christmas time and I have 2 invites to give away!

Theres 2 ways to get in with a chance of grabbing an invite!

1.
Email me at hi@mynameisdonald.com
Subject: Dribbble Invite + Username.
Link to your work/portfolio along with a short paragraph about why you think you should be drafted.

2.
Follow me on Twitter @mynameisdonald and tweet me with link(s) to your work along with #dribbbleinvite

Winner(s) of an invite will be announced and drafted on Christmas Day!

Posted on Dec 22, 2011
