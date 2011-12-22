Sensibly Safe Logo

Matthew Reinbold

Logo for Sensibly Safe, a car child-seat retailer and installation service. The desired end-product needed to depict a five-point harness, an essential safety element, in a simple and elegant way.

Posted on Dec 22, 2011
