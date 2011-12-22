Miguel Arias

Rocky Road

Miguel Arias
Miguel Arias
  • Save
Rocky Road food truck foodtruck red yellow chef chefs illustration spot sfweekly
Download color palette

Commissioned spot for SFWEEKLY. Article is about food trucks and the businesses who want them out of downtown.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Miguel Arias
Miguel Arias

More by Miguel Arias

View profile
    • Like