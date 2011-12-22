Kerem Suer

Hello uteris

Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
  • Save
Hello uteris blog uteris web ui tumblr
Download color palette

So.... after a coworker told me she thinks my world icon looks like a uteris, I decided to change the blog post image, I hate you all.

keremsuer.uteris.com

783cbc14a8f0c409e547dc9a7133f2d4
Rebound of
Kerem's blog is live!
By Kerem Suer
View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kerem Suer

View profile
    • Like