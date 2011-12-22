Matthew Reinbold

Colorado Cabal Fantasy Football Uni

Matthew Reinbold
Matthew Reinbold
  • Save
Colorado Cabal Fantasy Football Uni masonic sports jersey football
Download color palette

For a fantasy football league needed a concept that played off the 'Cabal' team name. Ended up using a masonic-like eye of horus (original image, wikipedia) into team logo and helmet concepts.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Matthew Reinbold
Matthew Reinbold

More by Matthew Reinbold

View profile
    • Like