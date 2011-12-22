Robin Hjelmeir

Torii Gate 'M' Logo Concept

Torii Gate 'M' Logo Concept logo torii gate letter m
Logo designed for a construction company who liked Torii gates and M

Posted on Dec 22, 2011
