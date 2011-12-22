Jared Hardwick

Streams Ministries Website v.2

Jared Hardwick
Jared Hardwick
  • Save
Streams Ministries Website v.2
Download color palette

This is v.2 of the Streams Ministries website I've been working on. Has a different feel than the original. I am trying to keep it simple and visual at the same time. I don't want it to become confusing to use.

Any suggestions would be great!

Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Jared Hardwick
Jared Hardwick

More by Jared Hardwick

View profile
    • Like