Overtime with Danielle Evans

In our 16th Overtime episode, Dan chats with @Danielle Evans—a visual artist, letterer, and designer from Columbus, Ohio. In this episode, Danielle recounts starting a design career during the recession and how she got the idea for food typography. Danielle also shares details on how she prepares for her food lettering pieces, the value of community, the temporary nature of her work, how she learned photography to document her projects, and more.

