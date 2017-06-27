Mexicoffee

Trending designs to inspire you
A little WIP shot for a startup Columbus coffee cart. Minimo is the Spanish word for small and so I incorporated some ideas seen on my trips to Mexico and Peru this year for this mark. Keep an eye on the negative space, it tells a story.
Does your brand need a shot of creative espresso? Howes Design Service always keeps the kettle on.
