Mexicoffee negative space modern eagle coffee mexico icon flat design logo
A little WIP shot for a startup Columbus coffee cart. Minimo is the Spanish word for small and so I incorporated some ideas seen on my trips to Mexico and Peru this year for this mark. Keep an eye on the negative space, it tells a story.

Posted on Jun 27, 2017
