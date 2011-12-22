Gert Tzafa

Brightness/Contrast - Tooltip

Gert Tzafa
Gert Tzafa
Hire Me
  • Save
Brightness/Contrast - Tooltip ui ui design app apple tooltip mac
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Gert Tzafa
Gert Tzafa
Modus vivendi visual designer
Hire Me

More by Gert Tzafa

View profile
    • Like