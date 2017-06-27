Grappus

Mercedes-Benz

Grappus
Grappus
Hire Us
  • Save
Mercedes-Benz android ios grappus website magazine web benz mercedes ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribble,

Showcasing a shot from an iPad app that we made for Mercedes-Benz India Magazine, a quarterly dose of luxury and lifestyle offered by the brand.

If you like it, do follow us!
Behance | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Have an idea in mind? Contact Us

View all tags
Posted on Jun 27, 2017
Grappus
Grappus
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Grappus

View profile
    • Like