Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nicole Macdonald

Coaching For Change - Brand Board

Nicole Macdonald
Nicole Macdonald
  • Save
Coaching For Change - Brand Board submark visual identity identity life coaching nature natural fern branding logo coaching
Download color palette

Elements of the Coaching For Change branding that didn't make the cut - a hand-drawn pattern, a round submark, and the logo in context over an image courtesy of Unsplash :)

Nicole Macdonald
Nicole Macdonald

More by Nicole Macdonald

View profile
    • Like