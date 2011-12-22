Richard de Ruijter

Children's choir "The Rainbow"

Children's choir "The Rainbow" rainbow music notes red pink yellow orange blue aqua green lemon dark blue purple black kinderkoor de regenboog
Helped out a friend today, made a quick logo for a website he's designing for a children's choir... figured the logo could be a lot better than their current logo is right now :)

