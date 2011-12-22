Qult Logotype

Pino Lamanna

Pino Lamanna
Pino Lamanna
logo logotype custom qult qdance typography
A logo I did for the netherlands based huge company Q-Dance.nl
unfortunately rejected. Happens...

Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Pino Lamanna
Pino Lamanna

