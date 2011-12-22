Nico Schweinzer

Logo for a webservice

Logo for a webservice logo web service
Treibstoff means "FUEL" in German. Almost became a logo for a company that i almost created (targeted on German speaking countrys). Almost nice, no? ;-)

Posted on Dec 22, 2011
