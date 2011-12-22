Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Behning

Looking for making a great first impression

Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Behning
Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Behning
  • Save
Looking for making a great first impression ilustritas scribbles
Download color palette

For the exercise #1 of ilustritas I would like to explain step-by-step how to draw something quite simple using only circles and squares.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Behning
Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Behning

More by Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Behning

View profile
    • Like