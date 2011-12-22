Joo-hyo Kim

Nate cartoon icon

Joo-hyo Kim
Joo-hyo Kim
  • Save
Nate cartoon icon cartoon icon memu ipad iphone android comic
Download color palette

A fun idea rushed upon my "dish".
My 만화 = My cartoon = My food. :)
Nate Cartoon APP for iPad, iPhone, Android Phone
(The iPad version of the novel is going to be published next year. Maybe...)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Joo-hyo Kim
Joo-hyo Kim

More by Joo-hyo Kim

View profile
    • Like