Chris Edington

Old ad

Chris Edington
Chris Edington
  • Save
Old ad old bodoni black white ad aiga typography
Download color palette

Just found this sucker, forgot all about it... something I did while I was in school for the television that displayed school-wide events etc... I was in my "bodoni" phase during this one

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Chris Edington
Chris Edington

More by Chris Edington

View profile
    • Like