ZWUPP!

Rubber-Stamp

ZWUPP!
ZWUPP!
  • Save
Rubber-Stamp rubber stamp grunge lino cut sj zwupp
Download color palette

finally, after learning the mirror-effect, a handmade stamp is born.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
ZWUPP!
ZWUPP!

More by ZWUPP!

View profile
    • Like