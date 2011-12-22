Erik Weikert

Hand Built

Erik Weikert
Erik Weikert
Hire Me
  • Save
Hand Built snowboard rhythm snowboards hand drawn
Download color palette

A board graphic that I am currently working on for Rhythm Snowboards, a small company based in boston that hand builds their boards.

Should be finished up on www.rhythmsnowboards.com in a week or so.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Erik Weikert
Erik Weikert
Creative Director, Designer
Hire Me

More by Erik Weikert

View profile
    • Like