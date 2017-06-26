Meet our team!

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
Long time no see! Finally we are ready to present our development team!
Press L and share some love :)
Credit goes to:
Design: Marta Salamon
Animation: Mateusz Jurkiewicz
—
Searching for a full-service software development company? Look no further! At Miquido, our teams develop and design world-class digital product for various industries.
If you have an idea, fill in the form and we will get back to you within 48 hours 👉 www.miquido.com/get-a-quote/