Illustrator for webcomps workflow illustrator vector webdesign typography lettering
I'v been enjoying using AI for "quick" comp mockups before moving into CSS — especially when working with modular scales which often call for values with at least 2 decimal places. (25.888px or later, 1.618em). Yes Photoshop will still do this, but managing everything with character styles, setting grids and multiple canvases for responsive references...not so much.

Interested to see how this would transition into a real world production environment. Developers seem to like pixels.

Posted on Dec 22, 2011
