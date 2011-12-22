Glenn Hitchcock
Glenn Hitchcock
Glenn Hitchcock for Fueled
Not It not it app straws chalk wood ipad iphone
Drawing straws gone digital. An app for iPad and iPhone by Fueled.

Props: Concept by Ryan Matzner, Branded by Alex Lockey, Developed by Arthur Sabintsev and Sacha Durand Saint Omer, Managed by Diane Botta and Pallas Erdrich, designed by me.

Chalky
By Glenn Hitchcock
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
