Maria Fabrizio

midsummer dream

Maria Fabrizio
Maria Fabrizio
  • Save
midsummer dream sleeping shakespeare
Download color palette

I need to get the white things to look more like blurs in vision than bubbles.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Maria Fabrizio
Maria Fabrizio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Maria Fabrizio

View profile
    • Like