Sebastiaan Luca

Segment80R

Sebastiaan Luca
Sebastiaan Luca
  • Save
Segment80R kinect triangles experimental flash actionscript verlag
Download color palette

First shot, but with many more to come. Thanks for the invite @SMNPRTZ! Wanting to be a Dribbble player for years now.


Experimental Kinect AS3 AIR application that actually is a cynical robot. With a ton of features, including speech (it can talk!), gestures, mini-games, Twitter & Facebook connection, webcam snapshots, HD DSLR photos, ...

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Sebastiaan Luca
Sebastiaan Luca

More by Sebastiaan Luca

View profile
    • Like