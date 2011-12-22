Sam Dunn

Battersea Tatersee

Battersea Tatersee tattoo battersea power station traditional roses industrial
I was asked by Brothers and Sisters to take part in their Illustration project, creating a tattoo design for their Battersea Power Station loving, Multimedia Designer, Helen.

The winning tattoo will be released soon, take a look at their blog for more info! - http://www.brothersandsisters.co.uk/blog/?p=1327

Posted on Dec 22, 2011
