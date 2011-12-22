Torgeir Sollid

Aviation Jubilee

Torgeir Sollid
Torgeir Sollid
  • Save
Aviation Jubilee norwegian aviation jubilee centennial roundels concentric circles arrow plane military
Download color palette

Working on a logo for Norwegian Military Aviation - 100 years. What do you think? Any good ideas how to improve?

t-:

Torgeir Sollid
Torgeir Sollid

More by Torgeir Sollid

View profile
    • Like