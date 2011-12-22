Mike Beecham

Mini 2

Mini 2 icon user interface ui ux mac mini apple vector white grey pink cd disc slot gloss reflection dark
Made some amendments to the top, the metal and the reflection. A happier experience I think!

Rebound of
Mac Mini
By Mike Beecham
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
