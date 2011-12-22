John C Thurbin

Trust (Handle with care)

John C Thurbin
John C Thurbin
  • Save
Trust (Handle with care) tattoo hand drawn heart pencil floral poster logo lino linocut illustration design analog mickey mouse
Download color palette

New idea for a very detailed linocut, your thoughts?

John C Thurbin
John C Thurbin

More by John C Thurbin

View profile
    • Like