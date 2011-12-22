DE BOCK Arnaud

Detail of a Xmas card

Detail of a Xmas card
In french " donner des nom d´oiseaux" ( give a birds name), it´s an insult.
What´s happen if we make the opposite, to give a human name to a bird ? Does it´s a compliment?

All the drawing are watercolour with ink pen.
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
