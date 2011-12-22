Antoine Vrablec

Blizzard logo - hockey team

Antoine Vrablec
Antoine Vrablec
  • Save
Blizzard logo - hockey team hockey logo cartoon mascot character
Download color palette

Last work i did at home.
It was done for a university hockey team, they didn´t have any budget but it was so fun to do for me ! :)
I hope to work more on this kind of project !
Full image : http://snakieball.deviantart.com/gallery/#/d4j0dke

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Antoine Vrablec
Antoine Vrablec

More by Antoine Vrablec

View profile
    • Like