Jay Lee

Button Details from app "Your Pushup"

Jay Lee
Jay Lee
  • Save
Button Details from app "Your Pushup" sports gui button smart tv
Download color palette

I didn't know what to post for my first shot so just chose close-up shot of button I recently worked on for Smart TV app.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Jay Lee
Jay Lee

More by Jay Lee

View profile
    • Like