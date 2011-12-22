Kerem's blog is live!

Kerem Suer

Ok so I finally got to finish up my little blog. Stop by and say hi.

Specs:
Web font: CamingoDos Web
Service: Tumblr
Hosted by: Media Temple

keremsuer.tumblr.com

Posted on Dec 22, 2011
