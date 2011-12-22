Brianna Johnson

Custom Shoes

Brianna Johnson
Brianna Johnson
  • Save
Custom Shoes illustration shoe sharpie black random
Download color palette

Work-in-progress of some shoes I'm drawing on for my brother. I've held onto these shoes for a couple of years now and am just now finally getting around to drawing something on them. Hopefully it'll be a decent Christmas gift. :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 22, 2011
Brianna Johnson
Brianna Johnson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brianna Johnson

View profile
    • Like