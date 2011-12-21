Nicole Dominguez

Confetti, The Zine

Nicole Dominguez
Nicole Dominguez
  • Save
Confetti, The Zine web design single page texture circles
Download color palette

Won 1st Place for Web Design at the FSPA District 7 Conference! http://wbhszine.com/ Designed + Built in about 8 hours.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Nicole Dominguez
Nicole Dominguez

More by Nicole Dominguez

View profile
    • Like