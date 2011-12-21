Harvey Lanot

Thanks Steve!

Harvey Lanot
Harvey Lanot
  • Save
Thanks Steve! thanks debut harvey lanot harveylanot lanotdesign
Download color palette

I want to thank http://dribbble.com/stve for sending over an invite!
I am welcoming 2012 with a BANG! :)

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Harvey Lanot
Harvey Lanot

More by Harvey Lanot

View profile
    • Like