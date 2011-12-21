Nick Hammond

Nick Hammond
New project I'm working on for the Milwaukee Panthers Paintball Team. Not directly affiliated with the University so I had to create my own panther for their jerseys.

Inspired by the one and only Fraser Davidson! Still a work in progress.

http://www.NickHammondDesign.com

Climb High, Dive Deep
