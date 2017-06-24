Jack Earsman

App Icon - Materialistic Design

Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
Hire Me
  • Save
App Icon - Materialistic Design photoshop user interface material design material minimalist daily ui app icon app icon ui design ui daily ui app icon
App Icon - Materialistic Design photoshop user interface material design material minimalist daily ui app icon app icon ui design ui daily ui app icon
Download color palette
  1. appicon.png
  2. appicon.png

I apologise for ending my Daily UI seris so early, a lot of personal stuff has popped up recently and I just don't have the time to proceed with the daily UI challenge.

I'll be aiming to get something out atleast 1-2 times a week!

Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
UI/UX Desgner @ Hunted Cow Studios
Hire Me

More by Jack Earsman

View profile
    • Like