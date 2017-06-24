App Icon - Materialistic Design

Trending designs to inspire you
I apologise for ending my Daily UI seris so early, a lot of personal stuff has popped up recently and I just don't have the time to proceed with the daily UI challenge.
I'll be aiming to get something out atleast 1-2 times a week!