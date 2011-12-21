Matt Fontaine

Robocop In Love

Matt Fontaine
Matt Fontaine
  • Save
Robocop In Love robocop vector illustration
Download color palette

This is a close up pic of a Robocop Illustration I just finished.

Check it out the full version here!

http://society6.com/mattfontaine/Robocop-In-Love_Print

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Matt Fontaine
Matt Fontaine

More by Matt Fontaine

View profile
    • Like