Ludwig Type

Ludwig Type typography type design font
A condensed slab serif font I've been working on. I'll share some closer detail specimens shortly. Just wanted to get something out there to get some feedback. Appreciate every peak, wink and snicker. thanks.

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
