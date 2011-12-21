Jessica Frampton

Plumberry Logo Version 2

Jessica Frampton
Jessica Frampton
  • Save
Plumberry Logo Version 2 logo branding fruit spa skin
Download color palette

Another option I'm working on. (hint: the berries make a P & B teehee)

84b300e2cf6a1157b90701f47768f246
Rebound of
Plumberry Skincare Logo
By Jessica Frampton
View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Jessica Frampton
Jessica Frampton

More by Jessica Frampton

View profile
    • Like