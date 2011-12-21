Sebastien Lhomme

Motion Design WIP

Sebastien Lhomme
Sebastien Lhomme
  • Save
Motion Design WIP motion after effects character typo typograpgy video
Download color palette

A WIP style frame for a new exciting video I'm working on. It's hard to envision the potential of a motion design piece based solely on a still image though. Will post the link to video when finished.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Sebastien Lhomme
Sebastien Lhomme
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sebastien Lhomme

View profile
    • Like