Mads Frantzen

Pastille

Mads Frantzen
Mads Frantzen
  • Save
Pastille typo
Download color palette

Does the A bother anyone else? I can see that it's not quite right, but I kind of like it.

View all tags
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
Mads Frantzen
Mads Frantzen

More by Mads Frantzen

View profile
    • Like