Target landing page free psd on psdchest.com

Target landing page free psd on psdchest.com
Hi guys, I`m back with psdchest.com and this new freebie is a huge one, the psd source file of my new landing page template.

www.psdchest.com/2011/12/21/target-landing-page-psd/

feel free to comment, your opinion is more than welcome.

If you want you can purchuse fully working website here:
http://themeforest.net/item/target-premium-landing-page-template/1125132

Posted on Dec 21, 2011
