Textbox Explorations - Password

password text field forms input fly-out tool tips
The password field is tricky. There are so many possibilities for interaction. When active, the password field will glow different colors depending on the strength level of the password (orange = weak, yellow = stronger, green = strong). The glow on the outside is when you're still editing. The glow on the inside is for after the field has been validated and the status has been returned. The lock icon will only close when the password is strong.

Rebound of
Textbox Explorations
By Greg Huntoon
Posted on Dec 21, 2011
